SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Trading Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 48,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 56,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $120.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Free Report) by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Company Profile

The SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Shariah-compliant global REITs. SPRE was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by SP Funds.

