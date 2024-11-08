SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a negative net margin of 110.71%. The company had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. SOPHiA GENETICS updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SOPHiA GENETICS has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOPH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SOPHiA GENETICS from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut SOPHiA GENETICS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

