Sonata Capital Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 217,730 iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 217,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDP. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,042,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 25,289 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 921,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 911,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after buying an additional 72,972 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 911,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after acquiring an additional 250,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 124,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.14. 143,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,877. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.