Sonata Capital Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,569,000 after buying an additional 7,248,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,657,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,248,000 after buying an additional 417,578 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,244,000 after buying an additional 746,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BND stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.17. 1,053,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,519,201. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.