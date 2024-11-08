Sonata Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 57,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $154.40 and a 12-month high of $212.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

