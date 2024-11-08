Sonata Capital Group Inc. Acquires 19 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $623.97. The stock had a trading volume of 119,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,877. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $433.80 and a 52-week high of $626.45. The firm has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $582.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.66.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

