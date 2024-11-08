Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Piper Sandler

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SOLV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solventum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. Solventum has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Solventum’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Solventum will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the first quarter worth $5,889,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the first quarter worth $5,747,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth $473,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth $493,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth $58,000.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

