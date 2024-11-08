Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.12), Zacks reports.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of SLDB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.77. 281,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. William Blair upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.