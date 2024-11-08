SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Trading 9% Higher – Time to Buy?

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 153,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 82,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

SolGold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $300.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

About SolGold

(Get Free Report)

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.