SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Trading 9% Higher – Time to Buy?

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 153,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 82,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
SolGold Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $300.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.
About SolGold
SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SolGold
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.