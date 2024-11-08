SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Cut to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SEDG. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.04.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,211,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,645. The firm has a market cap of $774.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 2.45. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $103.15.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 158.19% and a negative return on equity of 56.32%. The firm had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $64,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 95.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 53.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 243.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Articles

