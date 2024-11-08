Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Loop Capital

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.31.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 114,097 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $1,039,423.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,041,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,710,096.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $81,199.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 472,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,885.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 114,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $1,039,423.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,041,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,710,096.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,365,051 shares of company stock worth $15,965,178. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap by 4.0% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 10.5% during the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
