Smith Thornton Advisors LLC Sells 41 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Smith Thornton Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $910,220,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $874,748,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $733,805,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,906,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,518,658,000 after buying an additional 1,922,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities upgraded Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Capmk raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Cfra set a $343.00 target price on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.37.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.3 %

Salesforce stock opened at $310.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.86. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.84 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $255,905.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,399.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $255,905.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,399.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $117,824.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,741.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,573 shares of company stock worth $42,319,874. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

