Smith Thornton Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 138.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 1,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,285.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,285.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,805,505.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 2.7 %

SFBS stock opened at $93.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.06 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.51.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $256.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

