Smith Thornton Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,161,000 after buying an additional 2,910,147 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $134,489,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 8,238.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,642,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,806 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,889,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,792 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
GILD stock opened at $97.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.39, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.67. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 375.61%.
Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences
In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,825 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
