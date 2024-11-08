Smith Thornton Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,161,000 after buying an additional 2,910,147 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $134,489,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 8,238.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,642,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,806 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,889,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,792 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock opened at $97.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.39, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.67. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 375.61%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,825 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.