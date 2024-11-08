Sittner & Nelson LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of AMD opened at $149.82 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.88 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $243.13 billion, a PE ratio of 134.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

