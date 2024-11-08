Sittner & Nelson LLC Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 401.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $26.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $26.58.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 710,992 shares of company stock valued at $17,619,823 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.09.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

