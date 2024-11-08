Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $658,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.0% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 7,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 36,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.69.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $45.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,063.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $369,952,591.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 766,305,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606,297,408.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,067,817 shares of company stock worth $4,548,518,070 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

