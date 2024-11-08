Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $5,705,000. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 323,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 426,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,925,000 after buying an additional 55,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,508,763.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,508,763.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,597 shares of company stock valued at $53,268,499 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $163.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.13. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

