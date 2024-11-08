Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys 663 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

CVX opened at $156.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.43 and a 200-day moving average of $152.90. The stock has a market cap of $286.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.93.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

