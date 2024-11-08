SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Barclays

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 41.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SITM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SiTime from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on SiTime from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SiTime from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of SITM traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.54 and its 200-day moving average is $140.26. SiTime has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $228.12.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.01 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 53.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiTime will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 807 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $129,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,005,440. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SiTime news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $129,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,005,440. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $150,591.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,654,805.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,464 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,893. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in SiTime by 2.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 17.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth about $136,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

