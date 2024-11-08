Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as high as C$0.89. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 239,518 shares.

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$181.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.36.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of C$78.71 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.1484962 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sierra Metals Company Profile

In related news, Director J. Alberto Arias sold 75,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$40,759.03. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 75,500 shares of company stock worth $40,950 and have sold 508,164 shares worth $387,145. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

