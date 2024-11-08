Sidoti Csr Has Negative Estimate for ODP Q4 Earnings

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ODP in a research report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for ODP’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ODP’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on ODP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ODP Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $27.73 on Friday. ODP has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in ODP by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 88.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in ODP by 227.8% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

