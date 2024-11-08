Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Trading Up 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.99. 12,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 59,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.
Shawcor Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36.
About Shawcor
Shawcor Ltd., doing business as Mattr Infratech, operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Technologies, Connection Technologies, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Technologies segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.
