Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 81,909 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,909 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $75,000.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $126,534.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,170,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,064,494.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,428,448 shares of company stock worth $10,741,488.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0863 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

