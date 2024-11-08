Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases 23,605 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIN. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 7,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after buying an additional 2,568,806 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 232,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 63,582 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 47.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 210,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 72.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 71,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIN opened at $2.73 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0201 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

