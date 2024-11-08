SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €4.59 ($5.04) and last traded at €4.64 ($5.10), with a volume of 101130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €4.59 ($5.04).

SGL Carbon Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

