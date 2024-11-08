SFG Wealth Management LLC. Sells 3,265 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises 0.7% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTA. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,492,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Sharp Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,087,000.

NYSEARCA CTA traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $26.21. 44,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,224. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $28.33.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

