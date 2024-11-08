SFG Wealth Management LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 24,302.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UA traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,432. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

