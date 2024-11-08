SFG Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 160,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,607,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 48,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $132.24. 129,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,492. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $101.53 and a 12 month high of $132.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.94.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

