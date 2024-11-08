Sean Boyd Sells 10,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Director Sean Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.15, for a total transaction of C$1,161,500.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$118.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$112.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$100.95. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of C$60.17 and a 52-week high of C$123.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.4966052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.63%.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$116.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

