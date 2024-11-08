Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 8th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SMT opened at GBX 905.73 ($11.79) on Friday. Scottish Mortgage has a 52 week low of GBX 658.80 ($8.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 946.10 ($12.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The stock has a market cap of £12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,751.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 842.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 859.75.

In other news, insider Sharon Flood bought 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 827 ($10.77) per share, for a total transaction of £19,996.86 ($26,030.80). 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

