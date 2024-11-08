Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Stock Price

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Onestream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of OS opened at $32.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.78. Onestream has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $35.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OS. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Onestream in the third quarter worth approximately $67,746,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Onestream during the third quarter worth $425,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,417,000.

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

