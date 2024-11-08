Scotiabank Cuts TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Price Target to $23.20

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $24.80 to $23.20 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

TIM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. TIM has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TIM had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TIM will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

TIM Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. TIM’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TIM in the second quarter valued at $8,818,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of TIM by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 688,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 327,874 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the third quarter worth approximately $3,683,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in TIM by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 325,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 193,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TIM by 11.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,364,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 142,862 shares during the period.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Articles

