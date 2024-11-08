Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNDR. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.08.

NYSE:SNDR traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.54. 433,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $31.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

