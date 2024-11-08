Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.30), Zacks reports. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $295.28 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $85.41 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $71.99 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.17.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safety Insurance Group

In other news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $32,835.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,729.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 915 shares of company stock worth $75,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Stories

