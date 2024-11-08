Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.72 and last traded at $62.70, with a volume of 796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $232,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,597.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $232,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,597.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $7,517,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,142,372.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,133 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 266.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

