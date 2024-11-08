Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $10.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LXU. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LXU

LSB Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of LSB Industries

NYSE:LXU opened at $8.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41. LSB Industries has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $10.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in LSB Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,450,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after acquiring an additional 457,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.