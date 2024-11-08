Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on RIVN. Bank of America lowered Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive Trading Up 1.4 %
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive
In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,995.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,127,675.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $1,139,995.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,127,675.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,876 shares of company stock worth $2,153,551 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $565,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 153.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,867 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,635,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $33,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $761,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.