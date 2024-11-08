Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for UDR (NYSE:UDR) Stock Price

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

Shares of UDR opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 117.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.85. UDR has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is 459.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of UDR by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UDR by 7.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of UDR by 20.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

