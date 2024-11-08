Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GMED. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.16. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $84.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 273.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $625.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 536,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,242,076. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 536,275 shares in the company, valued at $40,242,076. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,318.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Globus Medical by 6.2% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

