Roth Capital Has Bearish Outlook for Celsius FY2024 Earnings

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Celsius in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

CELH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

CELH opened at $30.01 on Friday. Celsius has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Celsius by 12.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Celsius by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Celsius by 4.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

