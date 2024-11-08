Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Raises Dividend to $0.83 Per Share

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.825 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Roper Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years. Roper Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $19.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Roper Technologies stock traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $567.62. The stock had a trading volume of 377,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,739. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $550.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.24. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $508.07 and a 12 month high of $579.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.32 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,125,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.