ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 68850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ROK Resources from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Ventum Cap Mkts raised ROK Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$37.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.44.

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

