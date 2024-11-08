Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $13.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rocket Lab USA traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 975390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $272,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,353 shares in the company, valued at $292,235.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $272,177.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,235.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,521 shares of company stock worth $906,059 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $119,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,789 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,469,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,930,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,284,060 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 879,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123,591 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 432,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. Rocket Lab USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

