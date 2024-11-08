Robert W. Baird Lowers Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Price Target to $20.00

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.10% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on THRY. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRY. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 97.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Thryv by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.
