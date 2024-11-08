Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Price

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tapestry

Tapestry Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $51.55 on Friday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 243.5% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 43,563 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 30,882 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $559,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 425,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,971,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 972.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 203,491 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 184,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.