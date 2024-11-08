Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock Price

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GlobalFoundries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.46.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.53. GlobalFoundries has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $62.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. GlobalFoundries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GlobalFoundries will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

