Rightmove (LON:RMV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 775 ($10.09) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rightmove currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 644.33 ($8.39).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rightmove

Rightmove Stock Down 0.7 %

About Rightmove

Shares of LON:RMV traded down GBX 3.97 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 592.44 ($7.71). The stock had a trading volume of 5,693,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,160. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,369.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 632.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 576.27. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 469.30 ($6.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 710 ($9.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 1.83.

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.