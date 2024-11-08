Rightmove (LON:RMV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 775 ($10.09) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rightmove currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 644.33 ($8.39).
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.
