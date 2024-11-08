Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $136.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Revvity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

Get Revvity alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RVTY

Revvity Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.61. Revvity has a 12-month low of $82.17 and a 12-month high of $129.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Revvity announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $262,206.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,237.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $262,859.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,276.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $262,206.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,237.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revvity

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Revvity by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Revvity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.