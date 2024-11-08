Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C($0.02), reports. The business had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.15 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 16.99%.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE QSR traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$95.00. 7,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,445. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$95.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$90.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.12.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 57.09%.

Insider Activity

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Axel Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.47, for a total transaction of C$2,536,988.40. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

